About You Holding (BER:YOU) Price Target Decreased by 6.43% to 6.74

The average one-year price target for About You Holding (BER:YOU) has been revised to 6.74 / share. This is an decrease of 6.43% from the prior estimate of 7.20 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.34 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.19% from the latest reported closing price of 4.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in About You Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YOU is 0.06%, a decrease of 25.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.62% to 1,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 384K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 2.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 246K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IBUY - Amplify Online Retail ETF holds 173K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing a decrease of 9.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 37.04% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 164K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 12.24% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 140K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

