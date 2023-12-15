About two-thirds of Russia's sea-borne Urals oil exports suspended -traders, data

Changes headline, lead, adds data on Black Sea exports

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia has suspended about two-thirds of its Urals oil loadings from sea ports due to a storm and scheduled maintenance, two traders said and LSEG data showed.

There will be no shipments from Primorsk, the major Urals oil export port in the Baltic, December 13-18, the traders said and LSEG data showed.

Oil loadings from the port of Novorossiisk, a major Urals oil outlet in the Black Sea, were also suspended on Friday due to a storm.

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, which controls both ports, did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Ust-Luga was the only port loading Urals oil as of Friday. Loadings from Ust-Luga, which loads both Urals and Kazakh KEBCO oil, were scheduled at some 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) for December.

Russia's planned oil loadings from its western ports are set to decline by 6% in December versus November to 1.9 million bpd.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

