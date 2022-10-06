About 82,000 still without power in Puerto Rico two weeks after Fiona

Adds latest outages

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Around82,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Puerto Rico on Thursday, over two weeks after Hurricane Fiona caused an island-wide outage for its 3.3 million people.

Fiona plowed into Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, about five years after Hurricane Maria also knocked out all power on the Caribbean island.

After battering Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Fiona turned north and slammed into eastern Canada on Sept. 24, leaving more than a third of Nova Scotia without power.

Nova Scotia Power, a unit of Canadian energy company Emera Inc EMA.TO, said that about 4,200 customers remained without power early Thursday.

PowerOutage.us said that about 82,000 customers were without service in Puerto Rico Thursday afternoon, down 118,000 from early in the day, based on information from LUMA Energy, which operates the island's grid.

That pace of restoration - though slow - was faster than after Maria when almost all 1.5 million customers had no power for a week. At that time the now bankrupt Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) was still operating the grid.

It took PREPA about 11 months to restore power to all customers, but Maria was a much more powerful storm than Fiona.

Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017 as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 miles (249 kms) per hour (mph), while Fiona hit as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.

LUMA Energy said it restored service to 1.407 million, or about 96% of all customers by early Thursday and expects to return power to 90% of customers in the hardest hit areas by the end of the day, so long as sufficient generation is available.

LUMA is a joint venture owned by units of Canadian energy firm ATCO Ltd ATCx.TO (50%) and U.S. energy contractor Quanta Services Inc PWR.N (50%).

Puerto Rico power grid no match for Fiona; residents unsurprised

EXPLAINER-What has happened to Puerto Rico's power grid since Hurricane Maria?

Puerto Rico power restoration processhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3r39zBa

UPDATE 1-Trudeau to survey Fiona damage as residents battle blackouts

UPDATE 2-Hurricane Fiona extends Puerto Rico's energy problems beyond power grid

UPDATE 2-Puerto Rican municipal workers pitch in as power outages persist

Some 503,000 still without power in Puerto Rico after Fiona

UPDATE 1-Some 349,000 still without power in Puerto Rico after Fiona

About 101,000 still without power in Puerto Rico two weeks after Hurricane Fiona

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.