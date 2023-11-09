About 700 reported killed in West Darfur after clashes between Sudanese army and RSF -IOM

CAIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Approximately 700 people were reportedly killed in West Darfur after clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Geneina on Nov. 4 and 5, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.

One hundred were injured and 300 others are reported missing, IOM added on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Chris Reese)

