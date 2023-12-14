News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

About 60 EV models to be eligible for France's cash incentive scheme - govt list

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

December 14, 2023 — 05:30 am EST

Written by Elizabeth Pineau and Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - About 60 electric car (EV) models are eligible for France's revamped incentive scheme that is set to favour cars made in Europe, according to a list issued by the country's Ministry of Ecological Transition on Thursday.

Among the models eligible for the scheme, the list mentions Tesla TSLA.O Y model, but not the Tesla 3, alongside five models made by France's Renault RENA.PA and 24 by Franco-Italian Stellantis STLAM.MI

Dacia's Spring model and SAIC's MG4, imported from China, are not on the list.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Gilles Guillaume, writing by Piotr Lipinski, editing by Richard Lough)

((piotr.lipinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.