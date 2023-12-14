About 60 EV models to be eligible for France's cash incentive scheme - govt list

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - About 60 electric car (EV) models are eligible for France's revamped incentive scheme that is set to favour cars made in Europe, according to a list issued by the country's Ministry of Ecological Transition on Thursday.

Among the models eligible for the scheme, the list mentions Tesla TSLA.O Y model, but not the Tesla 3, alongside five models made by France's Renault RENA.PA and 24 by Franco-Italian Stellantis STLAM.MI

Dacia's Spring model and SAIC's MG4, imported from China, are not on the list.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Gilles Guillaume, writing by Piotr Lipinski, editing by Richard Lough)

