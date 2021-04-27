US Markets
About 57% of votes cast in favor of Wells Fargo's 2020 pay plan

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE KEITH

April 27 (Reuters) - Roughly 57% of investor votes cast on Tuesday backed Wells Fargo & Co's WFC.N executive pay plan for 2020, marking a narrow win for a proposal most shareholders usually rubberstamp.

Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf's annual pay fell about $3 million, or 12%, in 2020, a regulatory filing showed in January. The board cited the drop in the bank's financial results for 2020, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as one of the reasons for the lower compensation.

WFC

    Most Popular