About 250,000 courses of COVID pill Paxlovid being administered per week - Pfizer CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

September 26, 2023 — 07:05 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc's PFE.N chief executive said on Tuesday that almost 250,000 courses of the drugmaker's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid were being administered per week as cases surged in the United States.

Speaking at the Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Healthcare Conference, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said the company is still uncertain about when Paxlovid, which is currently being distributed by the government, will receive approval to be sold in the U.S. commercial market.

Paxlovid, taken for five days beginning shortly after onset of symptoms, is used to treat adults at high risk of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Bourla, however, said Pfizer is ready to supply its COVID-19 vaccines with a smooth transition to the commercial market.

"There is enough product that has been already manufactured and we keep manufacturing," Bourla said. "We are very confident that the market will be very well supplied."

In the first week after updated COVID-19 vaccines became available in the U.S., there have been hiccups with its rollout as people have reported being turned away from pharmacies for the shots.

Pfizer has sold nearly 24 million courses of Paxlovid to the U.S. government, which has distributed only about 15 million courses so far, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.

According to IQVIA data published by research analysts, the oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid hit around 217,000 prescriptions in the U.S. in the week of Sept. 1, but has dropped since then.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
