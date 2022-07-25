About 1,700 people in France infected with monkey pox -minister

GV De Clercq Reuters
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

French Health Minister Francois Braun said on Monday that about 1700 people had been infected with monkey pox in France recently.

"Today, about 1700 people have been contaminated with monkey pox in France. The profile (of the patients) is that they are mainly men who have had sexual relations with other men, but one can also be infected by contact with a patient's blisters," Braun said in an interview with BFM TV.

