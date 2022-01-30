About 1,300 U.S. flights canceled after winter storm in Northeast

By Kanishka Singh

Jan 30 (Reuters) - About 1,300 U.S. flights were canceled early on Sunday after the northeastern part of the country was walloped by a fierce winter storm.

Several U.S. states had declared emergencies in response to the storm, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolinas and was forecast to continue depositing snow into Sunday morning as it moved north to Maine.

The total number of flight cancellations within, into, or out of the United States was about 1,300 as of 9 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. Another 480 U.S.-related flights were delayed, the data showed.

The LaGuardia Airport in New York City and the Boston Logan International Airport each had over 200 flight cancellations as of early Sunday.

The fierce winter storm on Saturday dropped more than 2 feet (60 cm) of snow on some areas while packing high winds, prompting thousands of flight cancellations and leading governors in Rhode Island and other states to curtail access to the roads.

Much quieter weather was expected across the East Coast on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

The conditions on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket were improving after the powerful nor'easter flooded roads and caused a large power outage on Saturday, the local police department said. The water was deep enough for two high school students to row a canoe along a flooded street, according to a photo posted on social media.

In Massachusetts, about 56,000 out of 2.6 million customers were without electricity as of early Sunday, according to the PowerOutage.us website.

The weather may have contributed to the death of an elderly woman who was found on Saturday in a hotel parking lot in Uniondale, New York, with her car window open, according to an officer at the Nassau County Police Department in Long Island.

Major Nor'easter blankets U.S. East Coast with snow, heavy winds

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9620300091;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.