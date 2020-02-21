About 100 Uniqlo stores re-open in virus-hit China this week, 250 shut

Contributor
Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

Fast Retailing, which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo, said it had reopened about 100 stores in China since last week, although about a third of its 750-strong remained closed on Friday because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Adds impact on production

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing 9983.T, which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo, said it had reopened about 100 stores in China since last week, although about a third of its 750-strongremained closed on Friday because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Some of its partner factories were also gradually reopening, a Fast Retailing spokeswoman said.

But in a sign that the prolonged disruption of its supply chain was starting to affect business outside China, the company said a few items in its spring/summer Uniqlo U collection, which were supposed to go on sale on Friday, were being delayed.

Uniqlo's mix of affordable basics and occasionally trendy items has been a massive hit among China's growing middle class. The country has been a key growth market for the company, which faces a saturated market and weak consumer spending in Japan.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More