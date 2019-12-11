About 1.5 mln liters of product spilt after Canada train derailed -TSB

Dec 11 (Reuters) - About 1.5 million liters of product is estimated to have been spilled this week after a Canadian Pacific Railway CP.TO train derailed and caught fire, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada said on Wednesday.

A preliminary examination suggests about 19 of the 23 cars at the head end of the train lost their entire loads, while 10 at the tail end suffered minimal damage, it added.

"A more precise determination of the tank car damage and the amount of product released will be made as product is recovered and the investigation progresses," the Board said in a statement.

The 33-car train derailed west of Guernsey, Saskatchewan, and caught fire early on Monday.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

