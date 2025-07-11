$ABOS stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABOS stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,632,861 of trading volume.

$ABOS Insider Trading Activity

$ABOS insiders have traded $ABOS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATT ZUGA (CFO & Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,266 shares for an estimated $56,619 .

. DANIEL JOSEPH OCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 12,619 shares for an estimated $20,102

DEREK M MEISNER (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) sold 3,418 shares for an estimated $5,434

ERIC SIEMERS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 3,219 shares for an estimated $5,118

RUSSELL BARTON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $4,692

$ABOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $ABOS stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABOS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

$ABOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABOS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ABOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $4.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Colin Bristow from UBS set a target price of $4.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $11.0 on 03/28/2025

