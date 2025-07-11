$ABOS stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABOS stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,632,861 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ABOS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ABOS stock page):
$ABOS Insider Trading Activity
$ABOS insiders have traded $ABOS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATT ZUGA (CFO & Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,266 shares for an estimated $56,619.
- DANIEL JOSEPH OCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 12,619 shares for an estimated $20,102
- DEREK M MEISNER (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) sold 3,418 shares for an estimated $5,434
- ERIC SIEMERS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 3,219 shares for an estimated $5,118
- RUSSELL BARTON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $4,692
$ABOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $ABOS stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,838,916 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,022,807
- PATHSTONE HOLDINGS, LLC added 479,686 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $527,654
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 209,523 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $230,475
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 131,694 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,863
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 113,580 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,938
- INVESCO LTD. added 107,956 shares (+544.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,751
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 105,641 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,205
$ABOS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABOS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025
$ABOS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABOS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ABOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $4.0 on 06/17/2025
- Colin Bristow from UBS set a target price of $4.0 on 03/28/2025
- Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $11.0 on 03/28/2025
