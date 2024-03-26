Abortion rights group wins more legal fees in secret videos case

By Mike Scarcella

March 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has awarded the reproductive rights advocate National Abortion Federation nearly $700,000 more in legal fees in a long battle over an activist’s secretly recorded videos, bringing the money recouped by the group so far to at least $7 million.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ruled on Monday that the National Abortion Federation was entitled to the fees for successfully overcoming appeals by its opponent in the case, the Center for Medical Progress, including at the U.S. Supreme Court.

An attorney for the abortion rights federation in a statement said the "defendants in this case violated their legal obligations and must be held accountable for putting abortion providers’ safety at risk."

Attorneys for the Center for Medical Progress did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

The National Abortion Federation sued the Center for Medical Progress and its founder in 2015 over recordings secretly made at federation and Planned Parenthood conferences, including videos purporting to reveal officials trafficking in fetal parts. The lawsuit said the recordings violated member privacy.

Orrick in 2021 awarded $6.3 million in fees to the National Abortion Federation after refusing to dismiss the case.

The Center for Medical Progress had appealed various orders in the case, including one that imposed a permanent injunction that barred disclosure of allegedly stolen information.

The Supreme Court in October turned down the center’s appeal.

Last month, the National Abortion Federation asked the district court to award $308,200 in fees for legal work in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and $170,900 for Supreme Court litigation between May and October last year.

Overall, the group sought fees for 488.15 hours in its petition for appellate legal services.

Center for Medical Progress and the other defendants countered that the fees of up to $1,450 for an hour for the National Abortion Federation’s attorneys at Morrison & Foerster were “inflated.”

Orrick in Monday’s order said the law firm's rates were reasonable and typical for the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Center for Medical Progress appeal of Orrick’s prior fee award is pending in the 9th Circuit.

The case is National Abortion Federation v. The Center for Medical Progress, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, No. 3:15-cv-03522

For plaintiff: Caitlin Sinclaire Blythe and Karen Leung of Morrison Foerster

For defendants: Harmeet Dhillon and Mark Meuser of Dhillon Law Group; and John Reeves of Reeves Law

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

