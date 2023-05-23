News & Insights

Abortion pill maker seeks to keep challenge to W. Va. abortion ban alive

May 23, 2023 — 06:17 pm EDT

      Abortion ban clashes with federal drug rules, company says
    

      Judge weighing dismissal seemed leery of both sides
    

      Part of nationwide battle over access to abortion pill
    

  
    By Daniel Wiessner
       (Reuters) - Lawyers for abortion pill maker GenBioPro
Inc on Tuesday urged a West Virginia federal judge to allow them
to proceed with their challenge to the state's near-total
abortion ban, claiming it is invalid because it interferes with
the federal government's approval of mifepristone.
    U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers at a hearing in
Huntington, West Virginia at times seemed skeptical of claims by
the state's lawyer, Jennifer Scragg Karr, that West Virginia has
the power to regulate potentially dangerous drugs beyond what is
required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
    "That's what the FDA is charged with determining," Chambers
said to Karr.
    Karr replied that West Virginia's law merely complements FDA
regulation and does not conflict with it, and that the state has
the power to protect unborn life and maternal health. 
    GenBioPro in its January lawsuit claims the state's ban on
virtually all abortions violates the U.S. Constitution by
blocking interstate sales of mifepristone despite its approval
more than two decades ago by the FDA.
    Mifepristone is part of a two-drug regimen with misoprostol
used for medication abortions, which account for more than half
of U.S. abortions. 
    Nevada-based GenBioPro makes the only generic version of
mifepristone and currently supplies a majority of the drug used
in the U.S. Numerous medical studies have concluded that the
drug is safe and effective.
    Chambers on Tuesday also seemed leery of the company's claim
that it was impossible to reconcile the FDA's goal of ensuring
nationwide access to abortion pills with West Virginia's
"functional ban" on the drug. 
    "You're able to sell it to a point but not as much as you'd
like," Chambers said to David Frederick, the company's lawyer.
Chambers noted that West Virginia's abortion law does not ban
mifepristone and allows it to be prescribed in cases involving
rape, incest and medical emergencies.  
    Frederick said the narrow exceptions to the state's abortion
ban go far beyond restrictions set by the FDA. 
    Chambers said it would likely be several weeks before he
issues a ruling. 
    The hearing came as anti-abortion groups are challenging
mifepristone's approval in a separate case in Texas, with
potentially far-reaching consequences for abortion access across
the country. A U.S. appeals court last week appeared skeptical
of the government's appeal of a federal judge's April ruling in
that case essentially suspending the FDA's approval of the drug.
    Mifepristone remains available for now, due to an emergency
order from the U.S. Supreme Court preserving the status quo
during the appeal.
    The cases are among several in a heated nationwide legal
battle over access to mifepristone that emerged after the
Supreme Court last year overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade
ruling that had established a constitutional right to have an
abortion.
    GenBioPro last month filed a separate lawsuit seeking to
force the FDA to keep the drug on the market, while Democrat-led
states and abortion clinics have filed similar lawsuits against
the agency. 
    In the states' lawsuit, a federal judge in Washington last
month blocked the FDA from altering access to mifepristone as
the states' lawsuit proceeds, in a ruling that conflicted with
the one out of Texas. 
    The case is GenBioPro Inc v. Sorsaia, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of West Virginia, No. 3:23-cv-00058.
    For GenBioPro: David Frederick of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd,
Figel & Frederick
    For the state: Jennifer Scragg Karr of the Putnam County
Prosecuting Attorney's Office
    
  
