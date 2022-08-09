Abortion-foe Jensen wins Republican nomination for Minnesota governor

US Markets

Former Minnesota state Senator Scott Jensen, who has vowed he will try to make most abortions illegal in the state, on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for Minnesota's gubernatorial race, Edison Research projected.

Jensen, a physician who has cast doubt on the seriousness of COVID-19, will face Democratic Governor Tim Walz in November in a race seen as potentially competitive.

