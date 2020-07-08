Public Companies
RIO

Aboriginal groups call for Rio to lose human rights status after caves blast

Contributors
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Melanie Burton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Aboriginal and human rights groups on Thursday called for miner Rio Tinto Ltd to be stripped of its status as a human rights leader following its destruction of an Aboriginal sacred site showing evidence of 46,000 years of human habitation.

MELBOURNE, July 9 (Reuters) - Aboriginal and human rights groups on Thursday called for miner Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX to be stripped of its status as a human rights leader following its destruction of an Aboriginal sacred site showing evidence of 46,000 years of human habitation.

With state government approval, the world's biggest iron ore miner in May destroyed two sacred caves in the Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia as part of a mine expansion.

Rio's response to blowing up the caves was "far from adequate", 35 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and human rights groups said in a letter requesting the miner be suspended from the Corporate Human Rights Benchmark (CHRB).

Netherlands-based CHRB is a public benchmark of corporate human rights performance. It lists Rio as the highest ranked extractives company globally on human rights issues, with a score in the second highest possible band.

"We are calling on the Benchmark to ensure that the company's human rights ranking reflects the reality for people here on the ground," said Wayne Bergmann, a Kimberley Aboriginal leader and chief executive of Aboriginal charitable trust KRED.

Rio apologised for the distress it caused to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people and launched an independent investigation into how the destruction occurred.

Thursday's letter disputed Rio's explanation of the incident as a "misunderstanding", saying that the indigenous land owners had brought to Rio's attention on several occasions the archaeological and ethnographic significance of the site.

Rio declined to comment on the letter.

Large miners are coming under increasing scrutiny for their relationships with traditional owners and heritage sites. BHP Group BHP.AX last month won approval to disturb 40 cultural sites, while Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX in May lost a bid to appeal in an indigenous land case.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; editing by Richard Pullin)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO BHP

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Paylocity CEO Details Software Firm's Expanding Business Opportunities

    Paylocity stock earns a spot on IBD's coveted Stock Spotlight screen, which highlights companies with strong earnings and sales growth as well as top-notch technical action. Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp discusses the company's solid performance.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Public Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular