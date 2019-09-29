Aboitiz Power to issue 7yr bonds at 5.2757%

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (IFR) - Aboitiz Power Corp has set the interest rate on up to Ps12bn of fixed-rate peso bonds due 2026 at 5.2757%, according to a filing on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The power developer reduced the base size to Ps7bn with an oversubscription option of Ps5bn. Earlier it was targeting a base issue size of Ps10bn with an oversubscription option of Ps2bn.

The issuer was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell the peso bonds on September 27.

The issue opens on October 4 and closes on October 14.

PhilRatings has assigned a Aaa rating with a stable outlook to the peso bonds.

Aboitiz Power has appointed BDO Capital & Investment Corp, First Metro Investment Corp, China Bank Capital Corp, SB Capital & Investment Corp and PNB Capital & Investment Corporation as joint bookrunners and joint lead underwriters. BDO Capital & Investment Corp and First Metro Investment Corp are also joint issue managers.

