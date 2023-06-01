ABO Wind shares plunge after company weighs change of legal structure

By making the KGaA change, their control over key strategic decisions would be preserved even if they were to be diluted in a capital increase aimed at raising fresh funds for ABO Wind's business, the company said.

"Provided that the further examinations and decisions are positive, the Managing Board assumes that it will be possible to submit a proposal for a resolution on a change of legal form to the General Meeting before the end of this year," it said.

