$ABNB stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABNB stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,502,372,049 of trading volume.

$ABNB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ABNB:

$ABNB insiders have traded $ABNB stock on the open market 102 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GEBBIA has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 1,573,797 shares for an estimated $208,784,752 .

. BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 571,466 shares for an estimated $74,011,282 .

. NATHAN BLECHARCZYK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 176,130 shares for an estimated $25,139,269 .

. ELINOR MERTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 58,500 shares for an estimated $7,578,543 .

. ARISTOTLE N BALOGH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 31,300 shares for an estimated $4,089,400 .

. DAVID C BERNSTEIN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $137,000

$ABNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 516 institutional investors add shares of $ABNB stock to their portfolio, and 652 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABNB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABNB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

