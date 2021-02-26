ABNB Stock: Why AirBNB Is the No. 1 Trending Ticker on Yahoo! Finance Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AirBNB (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock is heading higher on Friday as it takes the top spot among trending tickers on Yahoo! Finance.

So why exactly is ABNB stock doing so well today? To start off with, a recent comment about the company after its recent earnings report is boosting share prices higher.

That comment comes from Susquehanna analysts. Here’s a statement collected from Seeking Alpha.

“ABNB generally reported a solid quarter out of the gate and remains bullish on the long-term opportunity. We continue to see the travel recovery as bumpy and slow, but believe ABNB is a must-own name for the recovery, which should likely start to play out this year.”

Susquehanna isn’t the only firm taking a bullish stance on AirBNB following its first earnings report as a public company. Several others also increase their price target for ABNB stock today. Check out those price target changes out below.

ABNB stock was up 3.8% as of Friday morning and is up 35.9% since the start of the year.

