ABN Amro's Q4 net profit misses on low interest and rising impairments

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS on Wednesday reported a stable net income of 316 million euros ($344.8 million) for the fourth quarter, missing analysts' expectations as interest income fell and impairments rose.

Analysts polled by the company on average had predicted net earnings to rise to 429 million euros.

($1=0.9166 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

