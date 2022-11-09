ABN Amro's Q3 profit jumps as interest income recovers

AMSTERDAM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday, as it said net profit had more than doubled to 743 million euros ($747.98 million) in the third quarter, helped by rising interest rates and low impairments.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted net profit would fall to 323 million euros for the July-September period, down from 343 million a year ago.

($1=0.9933 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

