ABN Amro's Q3 profit jumps as interest income recovers

Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

November 09, 2022 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday, as it said net profit had more than doubled to 743 million euros ($747.98 million) in the third quarter, helped by rising interest rates and low impairments.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted net profit would fall to 323 million euros for the July-September period, down from 343 million a year ago.

($1=0.9933 euros)

