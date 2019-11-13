ABN Amro's Q3 profit drops 24% on higher costs for client oversight

Dutch bank ABN Amro reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected 24% drop in third-quarter net profit as costs of client oversight rose amid an investigation into the lender's alleged incapability to spot money laundering.

ABN Amro posted a net profit of 558 million euros ($614.9 million) for the quarter. Analysts polled by the company on average had predicted net earnings of 594 million euros, after a 738 million euros result a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

