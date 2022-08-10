ABN Amro's Q2 net profit beats despite rising costs

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Dutch bank ABN Amro beat analyst expectations on Wednesday with a jump of 21% in second-quarter net profit to 475 million euros ($485 million), as the release of previous impairments offset rising costs.

AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS beat analyst expectations on Wednesday with a jump of 21% in second-quarter net profit to 475 million euros ($485 million), as the release of previous impairments offset rising costs.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had predicted net profit of 312 million euros for the April-June period on average, down from 393 million a year ago.

($1=0.9793 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters