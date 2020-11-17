ABN Amro's CFO leaving the bank early to join Virgin Money UK

Updates with Abrahams going to Virgin Money

AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - ABN Amro ABNd.AS said its chief financial officer and vice chairman, Clifford Abrahams, will leave the Dutch lender in early 2021 and return to Britain after less than four years in the position.

ABN Amro did not say in a statement announcing his departure who would replace him.

Abrahams will join Virgin Money UK VM.L as group CFO per March 1, the company said.

Abrahams, who joined ABN Amro in September 2017 from insurer Delta Lloyd, will remain CFO until Feb. 28. His current term was due to expire at the end of 2021.

"I see his leaving as a regretted loss for the bank, though at the same time I fully understand that this opportunity together with his personal wish to work closer to his home and family in the UK is an offer he can’t refuse," CEO Robert Swaak said.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.