ABN Amro says no comment on 'market rumours' after report of BNP interest

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - A spokesperson for ABN Amro ABNd.AS said it would not comment on a Bloomberg report that said French lender BNP Paribas BNPP.PA had expressed interest in buying the Dutch bank.

The spokesperson said ABN Amro would not comment on "market rumors," as its shares surged 17% after the report.

