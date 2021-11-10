ABN Amro reports unexpected 14% jump in Q3 net profit

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Dutch bank ABN Amro reported on Wednesday an unexpected increase of 14% in third-quarter net profit, to 343 million euros ($396.3 million), as economic recovery pushed up demand for corporate loans and mortgages.

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS reported on Wednesday an unexpected increase of 14% in third-quarter net profit, to 343 million euros ($396.3 million), as economic recovery pushed up demand for corporate loans and mortgages.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had predicted net profit to fall on average to 147 million euros, from 301 million a year ago.

($1=0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters