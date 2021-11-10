ABN Amro reports unexpected 14% jump in Q3 net profit

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS reported on Wednesday an unexpected increase of 14% in third-quarter net profit, to 343 million euros ($396.3 million), as economic recovery pushed up demand for corporate loans and mortgages.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had predicted net profit to fall on average to 147 million euros, from 301 million a year ago.

($1=0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

