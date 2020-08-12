ABN Amro quits trade and commodity financing in corporate bank overhaul

Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Wednesday its investment bank will end all trade and commodity financing operations, as the unit's focus turns solely to Northwest Europe and clearing activities to reduce risks.

ABN also reported a net loss of 5 million euros ($5.86 million) for the second quarter, due to high impairments and ongoing difficulties in the oil sector.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted a loss of 46 million euros, after a 693 million euros profit in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 0.8538 euros)

