ABN Amro Q4 Profit Declines; Projects Economic Rebound In H2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dutch bank ABN Amro (ABNYY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit plunged 83 percent to 54 million euros from last year's 316 million euros.

Operating result fell 44 percent to 400 million euros from last year's 717 million euros. Operating income was 1.80 billion euros, down 14 percent from 2.10 billion euros a year ago.

The company said its net interest income continues to be impacted by pressure on deposit margins and lower corporate loan volumes.

The company plans further cost savings of 700 million euros by 2024.

Looking ahead, Robert Swaak, CEO, said, "We expect that the roll-out of the vaccination programme will facilitate a significant lifting of restrictions in Q2, rapidly leading to a strong economic rebound in the second half of the year. We expect lower impairment levels than in 2020."

