News & Insights

Markets

ABN AMRO Q4 Profit Climbs, Sees Flat Net Interest Income In FY24; Plans EUR 500 Mln Buyback

February 14, 2024 — 01:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dutch lender ABN AMRO Holding N.V. (ABNYY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit climbed 54 percent to 545 million euros from last year's 354 million euros.

Operating result grew 12 percent from last year to 580 million euros. Operating income was 2.04 billion euros, up 10 percent from 1.86 billion euros a year ago.

Net interest income was 1.50 billion euros in the quarter, despite some margin pressure on mortgages and consumer loans and the loss of remuneration on the ECB minimum reserve requirement.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, net interest income is expected to be broadly in line with 2023's 6.3 billion euros.

Further, in line with its capital framework, the company proposed a final cash dividend equivalent to 0.89 euro per share. In addition, the company announced a third share buyback of 500 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.