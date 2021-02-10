ABN Amro Q4 net profit beats on lower-than-expected impairments

AMSTERDAM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS on Wednesday beat analyst expectations despite an 83% drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 54 million euros ($65.5 million), as the coronavirus crisis led to less impairments on bad loans than expected.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted a net profit of 35 million euros for the October to December period, after a 316 million euros profit over the same period a year ago.

