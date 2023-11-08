ABN AMRO Q3 Profit Rises; Net Interest Income Up 20%

(RTTNews) - ABN AMRO (ABNYY.PK) reported third quarter profit of 759 million euros, an increase of 2% from last year. Earnings per share was 0.85 euros compared to 0.80 euros. Excluding payments attributable to AT1 instruments, profit was 736 million euros compared to 720 million euros, previous year. Operating result was 983 million euros, up 8%.

Third quarter net interest income was 1.53 billion euros, 20% higher than last year. Net fee and commission income was stable at 442 million euros compared to 441 million euros, prior year.

The company said its credit quality remained strong in third quarter with impairment releases of 21 million euros.

ABN AMRO will update financial targets and capital framework at the fourth quarter results.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.