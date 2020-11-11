ABN Amro Q3 net profit beats outlook as bad loans rise less than expected

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday beat analyst expectations despite a 46% drop in third-quarter net profit to 301 million euros ($356 million), as impairments on bad loans due to the coronavirus crisis rose less than expected.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted net profit would fall to 111 million euros in the July-September period, after a 558 million euros profit over the same period a year earlier.

