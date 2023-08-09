News & Insights

ABN AMRO Q2 Profit Rises

August 09, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ABN AMRO (ABNYY.PK) reported second-quarter profit of 870 million euros, up 83% from last year. Operating result was 1.09 billion euros, an increase of 93%. Operating income was 2.22 billion euros, up 18%. The return on equity or ROE was over 16%, for the quarter.

Robert Swaak, CEO, said: "In the second quarter, we once again delivered a very strong financial result, driven by high net interest income and impairment releases, in an environment where macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty persisted."

