ABN Amro Q1 net profit jumps 77% on higher rates and lower costs

Adds more detail throughout

AMSTERDAM, May 10 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS on Wednesday beat analyst expectations with a 77% jump in first-quarter net profit to 523 million euros ($576 million), helped by rising interest rates and lower costs.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted a net profit of 370 million euros for the first three months of 2023, up from 295 million euros a year before.

Improving deposit margins drove net interest income up 24% to 1.6 billion euros, while impairments for bad loans fell to 14 million euros as economic growth in the Netherlands remained strong despite surging inflation.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sonali Paul)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

