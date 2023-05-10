News & Insights

ABN Amro Q1 net profit jumps 77% on higher rates and lower costs

Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

May 10, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, May 10 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS on Wednesday beat analyst expectations with a 77% jump in first-quarter net profit to 523 million euros ($576 million), helped by rising interest rates and lower costs.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted a net profit of 370 million euros for the first three months of 2023, up from 295 million euros a year before.

Improving deposit margins drove net interest income up 24% to 1.6 billion euros, while impairments for bad loans fell to 14 million euros as economic growth in the Netherlands remained strong despite surging inflation.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

