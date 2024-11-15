ABN Amro price target raised to EUR 16.20 from EUR 15.30 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Raul Sinha raised the firm’s price target on ABN Amro (AAVMY) to EUR 16.20 from EUR 15.30 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.

