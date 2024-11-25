ABN Amro price target lowered to EUR 16 from EUR 16.50 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Giulia Aurora Miotto lowered the firm’s price target on ABN Amro (AAVMY) to EUR 16 from EUR 16.50 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

