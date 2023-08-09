News & Insights

ABN Amro posts Q2 net profit beat helped by higher interest rate environment

Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

August 09, 2023 — 01:17 am EDT

Written by Augustin Turpin for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS on Wednesday beat analyst expectations with second-quarter net profit rising to 870 million euros ($954.13 million), as its net interest income (NII) benefited from a higher interest rate environment.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted a net profit of 570 million euros for the three months to June of 2023, up from 475 million euros a year before.

