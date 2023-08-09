ABN Amro posts Q2 net profit beat helped by higher interest rate environment

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS on Wednesday beat analyst expectations with second-quarter net profit rising to 870 million euros ($954.13 million), as its net interest income (NII) benefited from a higher interest rate environment.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted a net profit of 570 million euros for the three months to June of 2023, up from 475 million euros a year before.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((augustin.turpin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.