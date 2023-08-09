ABN Amro posts Q2 net profit beat driven by high net interest income

By Augustin Turpin

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS on Wednesday beat second-quarter net profit expectations with a growth of83% to 870 million euros ($954.1 million), driven by high net interest income (NII) and impairment releases.

"Costs were lower due to lower regulatory levies, while investments have been delayed in a tight labour market", CEO Robert Swaak said in a press release, adding that full-year costs for 2023 are expected to be around 5.2 billion euros.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had predicted a net profit of 570 million euros for the three months to June, up from 475 million euros a year before.

The company's CET1 ratio, a measure of capital strength for European banks, fell to 14.9% from 15.5% a year ago.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Varun H K)

((augustin.turpin@thomsonreuters.com;))

