ABN AMRO Names Ferdinand Vaandrager As Interim Finance Chief

(RTTNews) - ABN AMRO Bank NV (ABNYY.PK), a Dutch lender, said on Friday that it appointed its head of Investor Relations, Ferdinand Vaandrager, as interim CFO with effect from May 1.

Lars Kramer, the current CFO had in January decided to step down from his position and leave ABN AMRO April 30. Vaandrager has extensive experience in banking serving ABN AMRO, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Citigroup.

