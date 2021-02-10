ABN Amro fourth-qtr net profit beats on lower than feared impairments

Adds more detail, CEO quotes

AMSTERDAM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - ABN Amro ABNd.AS on Wednesday reported a sharp drop in fourth-quarter net profit but it beat analysts' estimates, as the Dutch bank incurred lesser than feared impairments due to the coronavirus crisis, while saying it expected the recovery to continue in 2021.

ABN's net profit of 54 million euros ($65.5 million) in the last three months of 2020 was 83% lower than a year before, but came out higher than the 35 million euros analysts on average had predicted.

The largely state-owned lender, one of three dominant banks in the Netherlands, said impairments on bad loans dropped 30% to 220 million euros, adding that it expected them to keep shrinking in 2021.

"We are cautiously optimistic about the prospects for the bank," Chief Executive Officer Robert Swaak said in a statement.

"We expect that the roll-out of the vaccination programme will facilitate a significant lifting of restrictions, rapidly leading to a strong economic rebound in the second half of the year."

ABN last year decided to end all its international trade and commodity financing operations after a string of losses.

It said it had made good progress with the wind-down of the commercial investment bank, reducing its portfolio by 45% since the second quarter of last year.

($1 = 0.8248 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Rashmi Aich)

