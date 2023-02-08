ABN Amro expects no losses due to ION ransomware attack

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

February 08, 2023 — 03:31 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dutch lender ABN Amro ABNd.AS said on Wednesday it does not expect to incur any losses due to the ransomware attack that hit ION Trading UK last week.

Hacking group Lockbit claimed responsibility for an attack on a section of ION.

ABN Amro Clearing was one of many clients impacted by the hack on the data firm, which left scores of brokers unable to process derivatives trades.

"We are not seeing any losses coming out of this, we were very quick to respond," Chief Financial Officer Lars Kramer told reporters.

"To keep all of our operations safe we’ve proactively informed our customers and we are also seeing that the backup scenarios that we have for these types of incidents actually work quite well," CEO Robert Swaak added.

"ABN Amro Clearing is running their business as usual for their clients and took all the measures we would expect them to take in cases like this."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.