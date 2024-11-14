ABN Amro downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded ABN Amro (AAVMY) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of EUR 16.50, down from EUR 17.50. The firm says rates heading lower and “protracted capital uncertainty” shifted it to a relative Underweight on the shares. With capital distribution uncertain until Q2 of 2025, ABN is a relative Underweight, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

