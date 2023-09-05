ABN AMRO Board To Appoint Ferdinand Vaandrager As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ABN AMRO (ABNYY.PK) said its Supervisory Board plans to appoint Ferdinand Vaandrager as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board for a period of four years. On 1 May 2023, Ferdinand Vaandrager was appointed as interim CFO. Since 2020, Ferdinand has been head of Investor Relations.

Robert Swaak, CEO of ABN AMRO, said: "The bank has a lot of highly qualified staff, as underlined by this intended appointment. Ferdinand has extensive experience in various parts of the bank and has spent the past few months working intensively on the CFO portfolio."

