News & Insights

Markets

ABN AMRO Board To Appoint Ferdinand Vaandrager As CFO - Quick Facts

September 05, 2023 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ABN AMRO (ABNYY.PK) said its Supervisory Board plans to appoint Ferdinand Vaandrager as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board for a period of four years. On 1 May 2023, Ferdinand Vaandrager was appointed as interim CFO. Since 2020, Ferdinand has been head of Investor Relations.

Robert Swaak, CEO of ABN AMRO, said: "The bank has a lot of highly qualified staff, as underlined by this intended appointment. Ferdinand has extensive experience in various parts of the bank and has spent the past few months working intensively on the CFO portfolio."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.