ABN AMRO Bank (AMS:ABN) Price Target Decreased by 5.09% to 17.95

The average one-year price target for ABN AMRO Bank (AMS:ABN) has been revised to 17.95 / share. This is an decrease of 5.09% from the prior estimate of 18.91 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.49 to a high of 23.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.96% from the latest reported closing price of 13.70 / share.

ABN AMRO Bank Maintains 9.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.78%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABN AMRO Bank. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABN is 0.20%, a decrease of 18.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.24% to 68,408K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 9,766K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 7,054K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,403K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 3.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,224K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,217K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 3.17% over the last quarter.

PMAIX - Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund : holds 4,588K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares, representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 6.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,131K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 3.27% over the last quarter.

