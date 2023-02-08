ABN Amro announces 500 mln euro share buyback as Q4 profit beats forecasts

AMSTERDAM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS said on Wednesday it would buy 500 million euros ($536.7 million) of its own shares, as it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings helped by rising interest rates and lower impairments.

Net profit of the largely state-owned bank dropped to 354 million euros in the last three months of 2022, down from 552 million euros the year before - but significantly better than the 105 million euros analysts on average had predicted in a company-compiled poll.

($1 = 0.9316 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

