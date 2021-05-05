ABMD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $300.26, changing hands as low as $299.76 per share. ABIOMED, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABMD's low point in its 52 week range is $180.29 per share, with $387.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $301.61. The ABMD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

