ABM Stock Price Decreases 8% Since Reporting Q4 Earnings Miss

ABM ABM reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Earnings per share (EPS) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same.

Dismal earnings results disappointed investors, as the ABM stock has declined 7.7% since the release of results on Dec. 17.

ABM’s EPS (excluding 32 cents from non-recurring items) was 88 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20% and declined 2.2% year over year. Total revenues of $2.3 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.2% and increased 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s shares have declined 6.5% in the past year compared with the 1.7% decline of the industry and the 18.9% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

ABM’s Segmental Revenues

The Business & Industry segment’s revenues increased 2.3% on a year-over-year basis to $1 billion and met our estimated figure. The education segment’s revenues were $233.7 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter. It met our projection. These segments improved on the back of resilient end markets.

The Manufacturing & Distribution segment’s revenues increased 7.7% from the year-ago quarter to $417.4 million, exceeding our expectation of $388 million. The Aviation segment’s revenues increased 7.3% from the year-ago quarter to $296.7 million, exceeding our expectation of $281.7 million. These segments benefited from customer wins and expansion.

Technical solutions gained 16% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 to $298.7 million. The metric missed our estimate of $314.7 million. Successful delivery of multiple projects in a complex construction environment drove this segment.

Profitability Performance of ABM

Adjusted EBITDA was $124.2 million, down 1.1% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.6%, declining 60 basis points from the fourth-quarter fiscal 2024.

ABM’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The company exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $104.1 million compared with $69.3 million at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt (net) was $1.5 billion, flat with the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Net cash generated by operating activities was $133.4 million for the quarter. The free cash flow was $112.7 million.

ABM’s FY26 Guidance

For fiscal 2026, ABM expects its adjusted EPS to be at the lower end of $3.85-$4.15. The mid-point of the guided range ($4) is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98.

ABM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings Snapshot

Paychex, Inc. PAYX reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

PAYX’s fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.26 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6% and increased 10.5% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and rallied 18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

FactSet FDS registered impressive results for first-quarter fiscal 2026.

FDS’s earnings per share of $4.51 beat the consensus mark by 2.7% and increased 3.2% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $607.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and rose 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

