ABM Stock Price Decreases 11% Since Reporting Q1 Earnings Miss

ABM ABM reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2026 results. Earnings per share (EPS) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same.

Dismal earnings results disappointed investors, as the ABM stock has declined 10.7% since the release of results on March 10.

ABM’s EPS (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) was 83 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% and declined 4.6% year over year. Total revenues of $2.3 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.3% and gained 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s shares have lost 15.3% in the past year compared with the 24.3% decline of the industry and the 25% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ABM Industries Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

ABM’s Segmental Revenues

The Business & Industry segment’s revenues gained 4.1% on a year-over-year basis to $1.1 billion, beating our estimate of $1 billion. The education segment’s revenues were $228.7 million, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter. It missed our anticipated figure of $229.8 million.

The Manufacturing & Distribution segment’s revenues increased 7.1% from the year-ago quarter to $422.3 million, meeting our estimated figure. The Aviation segment’s revenues surged 10.2% from the year-ago quarter to $297.7 million, missing our expectation of $284.6 million.

Technical solutions gained 13.6% from the first quarter of fiscal 2025 to $229.7 million. The metric fell short of our $239.5 million estimate.

Profitability Performance of ABM

Adjusted EBITDA was $117.8 million, dipping 2.3% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.2%, declining 50 basis points from the first-quarter fiscal 2025.

ABM’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The company exited the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $100.4 million compared with $104.1 million at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt (net) was $1.6 billion compared with $1.5 billion reported in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Net cash generated by operating activities was $62 million for the quarter. The free cash flow was $48.9 million.

ABM’s FY26 Guidance

For fiscal 2026, ABM expects its adjusted EPS to be $3.85-$4.15. The mid-point of the guided range ($4) is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08.

ABM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

TransUnion TRU reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted EPS (adjusting 55 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.07 surpassed the consensus mark by 3.9%. The metric grew 10.3% year over year. Total revenues of $1.2 billion beat the consensus mark by 3% and rose 13% from the year-ago quarter.

Fiserv, Inc. FISV has reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results.

FISV’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.99 surpassed the consensus mark by 4.7% but declined 20.7% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus estimate by 1% and dipped 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.