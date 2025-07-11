ABM Recognized as One of Selling Power Magazine’s 60 Best Companies to Sell For 2025

ABM was named one of Selling Power's 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2025, marking its fourth consecutive year of recognition.

ABM, a major provider of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, has been recognized by Selling Power Magazine as one of the 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2025, marking its fourth consecutive year on the list. The recognition highlights ABM's strong sales culture, which was assessed based on factors such as company overview, compensation, training, and diversity initiatives. Sean Mahoney, ABM's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, emphasized the importance of this accolade and noted the company's impressive $1.1 billion in bookings for the first half of the fiscal year. ABM, with over 100,000 employees and more than $8 billion in annual revenue, focuses on delivering innovative and sustainable facility solutions across various sectors, striving to enhance occupant experiences and adapt to future challenges.

ABM has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year on Selling Power Magazine’s list of 60 Best Companies to Sell For, showcasing its strong sales culture.

The company achieved record-breaking $1.1 billion in bookings for the first half of its fiscal year, reflecting strong business performance.

ABM's commitment to diversity and inclusion and incorporation of AI in sales processes indicates a forward-thinking approach that could attract top talent and improve efficiency.

With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a diverse client base, ABM demonstrates significant market position and stability in various sectors.

Despite recognition on Selling Power’s list, the need for external validation may indicate potential internal challenges that could undermine employee confidence in the company's own sales culture.

The press release focuses heavily on past achievements without providing specific details on future goals or strategies, which could signal a lack of forward-looking vision.

What recognition did ABM receive in 2025?

ABM was included in Selling Power Magazine’s list of 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2025.

How many years has ABM been recognized by Selling Power?

This is the fourth consecutive year that ABM has earned this recognition.

What were the criteria for evaluating companies in the list?

The evaluation included company overview, compensation, sales training, diversity, and AI integration in sales processes.

What notable achievement did ABM report for the first half of 2025?

ABM reported record-breaking bookings of $1.1 billion for the first half of its fiscal year.

What sectors does ABM serve?

ABM serves commercial real estate, aviation, education, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution sectors.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions announced today it has been included on Selling Power Magazine’s list of



60 Best Companies to Sell For 2025



. This is the fourth consecutive year ABM has earned the recognition.





More than 200 companies were analyzed across key categories, including:







“Being named to Selling Power’s list highlights the enduring excellence of our sales culture,” said Sean Mahoney, Executive Vice President and President of Sales and Marketing at ABM. “This recognition, along with our record-breaking $1.1 billion in bookings for the first half of our fiscal year, reflects our ongoing commitment to developing and supporting our sales team, ensuring they have the tools and resources to succeed and thrive at ABM.”







About ABM







ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.





ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, education, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.





For more information, visit



www.ABM.com



.





MEDIA CONTACT:





Michael Valentino







media@abm.com





